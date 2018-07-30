TODAY'S PAPER
'The Etruscan Smile' wins Grand Prize at Stony Brook Film Festival

Brian Cox stars as a Hebrides islander who

Brian Cox stars as a Hebrides islander who moves to America in "The Etruscan Smile." Photo Credit: Po Valley Productions

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
“The Etruscan Smile,” a dramatic film starring Brian Cox (HBO’s “Succession”), won the Grand Prize at the 23rd Stony Brook Film Festival this past weekend.

Cox had appeared in person for the festival’s U.S. premiere of the film, in which he plays a rugged Scotsman transplanted to America for medical treatment. The film also stars Thora Birch and Rosanna Arquette.

Other winning films at the festival include “Octav,” a Romanian drama about a man whose return to his childhood home triggers forgotten memories, and “Symphony For Ana,” about a teenage girl caught in the bloody 1976 coup in Argentina; the two films tied for the Jury Award for best feature. The Audience Award for best feature went to the Danish thriller “The Guilty,” while the award for Spirit of Independent Filmmaking went to the American road-trip movie “Thrasher Road.” The festival's closing night awards reception was held at the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook Universty on Saturday.

