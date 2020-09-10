This fall, could Wonder Woman and Black Widow really give New York the cold shoulder?

As of this writing local cinemas are still dark thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which means some of the fall’s biggest movies — from the DC Comics sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” to the Marvel spinoff “Black Widow” — could open nationwide while passing over New York. That already happened with Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited “Tenet,” which opened Sept. 4 in theaters as close by as Connecticut and New Jersey. The only way New Yorkers can see it is to cross state lines.

The only sure bets: streaming and on demand. As long as your cable and internet are operational, you should have enough content to last the fall. Some films are premiering on demand and in theaters simultaneously. (Two examples are the Susan Sarandon comedy-drama “Blackbird” and the Jessica Chastain thriller “Ava”). Other titles, like the horror film “Antebellum,” are skipping cinemas altogether. “The Nest,” a buzzy marital drama starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon, is splitting the difference by playing in theaters first, then on demand a month later — an unthinkable strategy before the pandemic.

One of the year’s biggest releases, the James Bond entry “No Time to Die,” isn’t due for theatrical release until Nov. 20. Surely theaters will be open by then — or will they? Six months after New York came to a standstill, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo still hasn’t said when cinemas might reopen.

Put a question mark, then, next to any upcoming theatrical releases. For now, here are 20 movies to keep an eye out for — streaming and (we hope) in cinemas.

THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME (Sept. 16, Netflix) In the Ohio town of Knockemstiff, a young man (Tom Holland) faces a creepy preacher (Robert Pattinson) and other sinister folk. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel.

ANTEBELLUM (Sept. 18, on demand)

Janelle Monae plays a slave on a Southern plantation in this horror-thriller.

BLACKBIRD (Sept. 18, in theaters and on demand) A woman (Susan Sarandon) diagnosed with ALS gathers her family for a last goodbye. With Sam Neill and Mia Wasikowska. Roger Michell (“Notting Hill”) directs.

THE NEST (Sept. 18, in theaters; Nov. 17, on demand)

In the go-go 1980s, a British financier (Jude Law) and his American wife (Carrie Coon) move to a country estate and discover fault lines in their marriage. From writer-director Sean Durkin (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”).

ENOLA HOLMES (Sept. 23, Netflix): Millie Bobby Brown plays the title role, the little sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin). With Helena Bonham Carter.

AVA (Sept. 25, in theaters and on demand): Jessica Chastain and director Tate Taylor, both of “The Help,” reteam for an action-thriller about an assassin facing a moral dilemma. With Common and Colin Farrell.

MISBEHAVIOUR (Sept. 25, in theaters and on demand) The Women’s Liberation Movement and a Black beauty queen come together at the chaotic 1970 Miss World competition. With Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keira Knightley and Greg Kinnear.

THE BOYS IN THE BAND (Sept. 30, Netflix) In 1968, a group of gay New York men gather for a birthday party. This film restages the 2018 revival of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking play with Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer.

THE GLORIAS (Sept. 30, Amazon and on demand) Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander both play the activist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem in this biopic. Based on her memoir.

WONDER WOMAN 1984 (Oct. 2, in theaters) Gal Godot returns as the Amazon superheroine, now living in the Reagan era. Kristen Wiig plays the villainess Cheetah. Also with Chris Pine.

BLACK BOX (Oct. 6, Amazon) A man undergoes an experimental treatment after losing his wife and memory in a car accident. This is one of the first horror films to be released under the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” banner. With Mamoudou Athie.

CANDYMAN (Oct. 16, in theaters) If you say his name five times while looking in a mirror, he’ll appear — and kill you. This reworking of the 1992 cult favorite is produced by Jordan Peele. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, of TV’s “Watchmen,” leads the cast.

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Oct. 16, Netflix) Writer-director Aaron Sorkin delves into the notorious court case stemming from the 1968 protests at the Democratic National Convention. Sacha Baron Cohen plays the yippie icon Abbie Hoffman.

ON THE ROCKS (October, in theaters and Apple TV+)

Writer-director Sofia Coppola retears with her “Lost in Translation Star” Bill Murray for this comedy about an aging playboy who helps his daughter (Rashida Jones) spy on her husband.

DEATH ON THE NILE (Oct. 23, in theaters) Director Kenneth Branagh once again plays Hercule Poirot in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1937 murder mystery. With Gal Godot, Armie Hammer, Russell Brand and Annette Bening.

BLACK WIDOW (Nov. 6, in theaters) Marvel’s should-be blockbuster, originally scheduled for May, gives center stage to Scarlett Johansson’s shadowy superheroine Natasha Romanov. With David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh. Australia’s Cate Shortland directs.

DEEP WATER (Nov. 13, in theaters) A husband and wife play mind games that might be connected to a series of deaths. Starring real-life sweethearts Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel. It’s the first film in 18 years from director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction,” “Jacob’s Ladder”).

NO TIME TO DIE (Nov. 20, in theaters)

The fifth and final James Bond film to feature Daniel Craig picks up after the capture of arch-villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz). With Rami Malek. Cary Joji Fukunaga (“Beasts of No Nation”) directs.

SOUL (Nov. 20, in theaters) Pixar’s latest features Jamie Foxx as the voice of Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher who stumbles into a netherworld where our souls are created. With Tina Fey and Daveed Diggs.

HAPPIEST SEASON (Nov. 25, in theaters) Abby (Kristen Stewart) plans to propose to Harper (Mackenzie Davis) during Christmas dinner until she realizes Harper’s family doesn’t know she’s gay. With Alison Brie.