Faye Dunaway joins cast of film with Kevin Spacey

Faye Dunaway has joined the cast of a film featuring a cameo by Kevin Spacey in his first movie appearance since a flurry of sexual-abuse allegations and lawsuits.

Italian producer Louis Nero told Variety Wednesday that in the upcoming "L'uomo che disegnò Dio" ("The Man Who Drew God"), Dunaway, 80, "plays an old Braille teacher who is an old friend of the blind protagonist played by star and director [Franco] Nero and taught him how to read." He added that Vanessa Redgrave, Franco Nero's wife, "was meant to have" the role but "isn't up to traveling anymore."

Academy Award winner Dunaway has no evident social media and has not commented publicly.

In October 2017, a sexual-misconduct accusation against Oscar winner Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp led to at least 20 men making similar allegations. Massachusetts prosecutors in 2019 dropped the only criminal case against Spacey, and in May 2020, a judge in New York dismissed a civil suit against him.

Spacey in 2017 said in a statement he did not remember any encounter with Rapp but apologized nonetheless. He has not acknowledged the other accusations or commented on the upcoming film. His last movie appearance was a supporting role in 2018's "Billionaire Boys Club."