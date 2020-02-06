Women vying for Oscars salute their progress, snubs aside

The mood at Diane von Furstenberg’s lunch honoring this year’s female Oscar contenders could have been downbeat, given the shutout of women directors for Sunday’s awards. Instead, it was celebratory and defiant.

The 30-plus nominees who gathered at von Furstenberg’s home, tucked into elegant and secluded grounds, cheered as the women spoke in turn. Laura Dern, a best supporting actress nominee for “Marriage Story,” kicked things off Wednesday by recalling von Furstenberg’s first nominees’ lunch six years ago.

A single couch was enough to hold the handful of women, Dern told the packed room, adding, “I look forward to that entire garden to be filled in a few years!”

Von Furstenberg and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson said a record 67 nominations went to women this year, which Hudson called representative of a trend in the academy that has long tilted heavily male. Half the newly invited members are women, she said, and the leadership is changing as well.

“When I started with the academy nine years ago there were six female governors, and it was hard for our voices to be heard around the big table,” Hudson said. “And today there are 25.”

Greta Gerwig, excluded from the best director category for “Little Women” despite its best-picture bid, was on hand briefly before dashing out, it was explained, to get back home to her baby.

“That’s OK. As long as she gets the Oscar,” a guest called out. Gerwig is a nominee for best adapted screenplay.

Former studio chief Amy Pascal, who produced “Little Women,” offered an industry veteran's perspective.

“On behalf of Greta and myself, yeah, it would have been better if she got nominated. But ‘Little Women’ is the third movie in the history of the Oscars that is produced, directed and written” by women, Pascal said, drawing applause.

That’s good, she said, "but more is better.”