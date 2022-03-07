'Lost Daughter' wins top prizes at Independent Spirit Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s "The Lost Daughter," "Drive My Car" and "Summer of Soul" were among the big winners at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards Sunday.

The ceremony hosted by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally was held in a tent by the beach in Santa Monica, California, and broadcast on AMC and IFC. It is the cool, casual counterpart to some of the more traditional film awards shows.

Gyllenhaal won best feature, director and best screenplay for her adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel "The Lost Daughter."

Through tears, Gyllenhaal said that more than anything she believes in love. She was effusive in her praise for her crew.

"You were the first people to tell me I was a director," she said. "Thank you to Netflix — I can’t even believe this — for your support. … Nobody ever makes their first movie and comes out loving their financiers."

Japan’s "Drive My Car, which has also been nominated for a best picture Oscar, picked up best international feature.

Taylour Paige won best female lead for "Zola," which was based on a Twitter thread about a wild trip to Florida.

Simon Rex won best male lead for playing an ex-porn star in Sean Baker’s "Red Rocket." Rex said his career was in the dumps before Baker called him for the shoestring film.

"I’m reeling from the whole experience," Rex said. "This is basically a glorified student film … I’m grateful and humbled."

Historically, the Spirit Awards are held on the Saturday afternoon before the Oscars, but this year moved up a few weeks.

"Summer of Soul" won best documentary. The film brings back to life the largely forgotten Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969.

Troy Kotsur got another boost before the Oscars, winning best supporting actor for "CODA." He also won the Screen Actors Guild prize.

Lee Jung-Jae of "Squid Game" also followed up his SAG win with a Spirit Award.

Best supporting female went to Ruth Negga, for her turn in Rebecca Hall’s "Passing." A technical glitch muted the first part of her virtual speech. The black-and-white Netflix film also won best cinematography, for Edu Grau.

The show can sometimes serve as a preview of what will happen on Oscar night. Last year, Chloé Zhao’s "Nomadland" picked up best feature and director at the Spirit Awards before going on to win the top prizes at the Oscars. "Moonlight," "Spotlight," "Birdman" and "12 Years a Slave" also all won at the Spirits before taking best picture at the Oscars.