Former employees of the Grumman companies who worked on the 1969 Apollo 11 moon mission will speak at a screening of the Oscar-nominated film "First Man" this weekend.

The speakers will include Richard Dunne, a former spokesman for the Grumman Corporation who produced the Apollo News Reference Handbook; Howard Frauenberger, then a co-op engineering intern who ran technical tests on the Lunar Excursion Module's landing gear; and Mike Lisa, a 36-year veteran of Northrop Grumman who worked as an engineer on the lunar module.

"First Man," starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, the astronaut who made history as the first man to walk on the moon, became a critical hit last year and won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

The screening, timed to coincide with this summer's 50th anniversary of the moon landing, is part of the Gold Coast Arts Center’s partnership with Science on Screen, a filmmaking grant initiative. The event takes place Saturday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at The Reckson Center Atrium at the Cradle of Aviation in Garden City. Tickets are $15. For more information go to goldcoastarts.org.