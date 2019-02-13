First 'Frozen II' trailer released

In a dramatic two-minute teaser trailer for what Disney has officially titled "Frozen II," sisters Elsa and Anna, ice purveyor Kristoff and enchanted snowman Olaf face a raging ocean, a ring of fire and a vast autumnal land.

Released Wednesday morning, this first trailer for the sequel to 2013's Oscar-winning best animated feature opens with the supernatural snow-queen Elsa running from a rocky nighttime beach into a raging ocean, freezing her watery footfalls until she hit a massive wave. We see her repeat the process, trying different methods of getting through the powerful recurring obstacle.

The dialogue-free trailer then finds an alarmed Princess Anna on a palace's balcony, startled by the sight of iridescent floating diamond shapes. Elsewhere, Kristoff gallops astride his reindeer, Sven, leading a hard-charging herd. A seemingly despairing Anna sits on an ocean outcropping at night, then gathers her courage and leaps into the inky void. Elsa fires freezing rays at a purple fire surrounding her and a frightened Olaf. And something, perhaps a forest spirit, fires Kristoff from a pile of leaves on the ground and into the air as Anna helplessly watches.

Then all five characters stand at a cliffside, looking out across a panorama of orange autumn trees, a winding river and snowy mountains. Windswept leaves blow past the title — and in a final fillip, deep in a woods, Anna suddenly takes Kristoff's sword at slashes toward our point-of-view at some unseen enemy.

The sequel, set for Nov. 22, reunites Syosset native Idina Menzel as Elsa, "The Good Place" star Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf, as well as co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Disney announced in March 2015 that it was producing a sequel to the nearly $1.28 billion blockbuster that also spawned the Oscar-winning song "Let It Go."