Gal Gadot, Carol Burnett, more announced as Golden Globe presenters

The 75th Golden Globe ceremony will air Jan. 7 on NBC.

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Halle Berry, Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth are among the first presenters announced for next month's Golden Globe Awards.

Other presenters announced Thursday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association include Carol Burnett, Shirley MacLaine, Hugh Grant, Kerry Washington, Emma Watson, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Seth Rogan and Sharon Stone.

Oprah Winfrey also will be on hand, but she's accepting a trophy. She was previously announced as the recipient of the association's annual Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes an outstanding contributor to entertainment.

The 75th Golden Globe ceremony will air Jan. 7 on NBC, with Seth Meyers as host.

