TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 49° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 49° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Gary Oldman to be honored by makeup artists

‘Get Out’ gains awards momentum, and the Hamptons Take 2 festival opens.

Gary Oldman stars as Winston Churchill in

Gary Oldman stars as Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour." Photo Credit: Focus Features / Jack English

By Rafer Guzmán  rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WHO Gary Oldman

THE MOVIE “Darkest Hour”

THE DEAL In the wake of critical acclaim for his role as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” the actor will receive the Distinguished Artisan Award from the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild. Oldman, who has also played the punk-rock icon Sid Vicious in “Sid and Nancy,” Lee Harvey Oswald in “JFK” and playwright Joe Orton in “Prick Up Your Ears,” will be celebrated for “the hundreds and hundreds of hours he has spent allowing us to transform him,” according to a guild announcement. The ceremony will take place Feb. 24.

THE MOVIE “Get Out”

THE DEAL Jordan Peele’s satirical horror film is gaining momentum as awards season gets underway. The film, about a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya) who meets his white girlfriend’s parents for the first time, cleaned up at this week’s Gotham Awards, winning best screenplay and breakthrough director in addition to the audience award. “Get Out” is also popping up on experts’ lists as a best picture Oscar contender at the website GoldDerby.

THE EVENT Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival

THE DEAL The 10th annual edition of the festival, which begins Thursday, features a wide range of recent films that you may have missed, including “High School 9-1-1,” about a Connecticut town whose only ambulance service is run by teenagers; “The Rape of Recy Taylor,” a salute to a black rape survivor who in 1944 dared to publicly accuse six white men of the crime; and Susan Froemke’s “The Opera House,” a deep dive into 133 years of New York’s Metropolitan Opera. Many screenings feature Q&A sessions with the filmmakers.

INFO Though Dec. 4 at the Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor. Tickets are $15; passes are $150; 631-237-8055, ht2ff.com

By Rafer Guzmán  rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Mark Hamill appears on Mark Hamill on Carrie Fisher: We were like real siblings
Jay-Z is the leader of the 2018 Grammy Jay-Z, Bruno Mars top Grammy nominations
Model Adriana Lima walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs tonight: See photos
Jeremy Piven arrives at the 69th annual Primetime CBS to drop Jeremy Piven's show amid allegations
'Jersey Shore' to return to MTV for new series
Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel in Amazon Prime's ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: ‘50s tale worth savoring