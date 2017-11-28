Gary Oldman to be honored by makeup artists

WHO Gary Oldman

THE MOVIE “Darkest Hour”

THE DEAL In the wake of critical acclaim for his role as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” the actor will receive the Distinguished Artisan Award from the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild. Oldman, who has also played the punk-rock icon Sid Vicious in “Sid and Nancy,” Lee Harvey Oswald in “JFK” and playwright Joe Orton in “Prick Up Your Ears,” will be celebrated for “the hundreds and hundreds of hours he has spent allowing us to transform him,” according to a guild announcement. The ceremony will take place Feb. 24.

THE MOVIE “Get Out”

THE DEAL Jordan Peele’s satirical horror film is gaining momentum as awards season gets underway. The film, about a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya) who meets his white girlfriend’s parents for the first time, cleaned up at this week’s Gotham Awards, winning best screenplay and breakthrough director in addition to the audience award. “Get Out” is also popping up on experts’ lists as a best picture Oscar contender at the website GoldDerby.

THE EVENT Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE DEAL The 10th annual edition of the festival, which begins Thursday, features a wide range of recent films that you may have missed, including “High School 9-1-1,” about a Connecticut town whose only ambulance service is run by teenagers; “The Rape of Recy Taylor,” a salute to a black rape survivor who in 1944 dared to publicly accuse six white men of the crime; and Susan Froemke’s “The Opera House,” a deep dive into 133 years of New York’s Metropolitan Opera. Many screenings feature Q&A sessions with the filmmakers.

INFO Though Dec. 4 at the Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor. Tickets are $15; passes are $150; 631-237-8055, ht2ff.com