The Gateway kicks off drive-in movie series with 'Back to the Future'

Christopher Lloyd, left and Michael J. Fox star

Christopher Lloyd, left and Michael J. Fox star in "Back to the Future," which will be shown at The Gateway in Bellport Friday and Saturday.  Credit: Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Cars of all kinds, even DeLoreans, will be welcome when The Gateway in Bellport begins its drive-in movie series this weekend with two 35th anniversary screenings of "Back to the Future."

The performing arts center, which had to shutter its stage musical lineup this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, will present the 1985 time-travel comedy starring Michael J. Fox at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The movie, which is being presented in conjunction with Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center in Patchogue, is the first in a lineup of films to be presented this summer at Gateway. A 40-by-20 foot screen has been constructed on the grounds of the theater, which will announce the full slate of movies at a later date.

Admission is $35 per vehicle and capacity is limited to 40 cars in adherence with social-distancing regulations. Face masks are required. Tickets will not be sold at the venue and must be purchased beforehand at thegateway.org.

