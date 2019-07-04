'Glory' returning to theaters

"Glory," the three-time Oscar-winning drama starring Denzel Washington as a Union soldier during the Civil War, returns to theaters this month.

First released in 1989, "Glory" told a dramatized version of the Second Battle of Fort Wagner in South Carolina, fought by the African-American 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment.

Washington won an Oscar for his portrayal of the fictional Private Silas Trip; the cast also included Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes and Morgan Freeman. The film received near-unanimous praise, earned two more Oscars for cinematography and sound, and is still widely considered one of Hollywood's best historical dramas.

"Glory" screens as part of Turner Classic Movie's Big Screen Classics series, which will include "Alien," " The Shawshank Redemption," "Hello, Dolly!" and others throughout the remainder of 2019. Classic movies have provided a few bright spots during a somewhat lackluster year at the movies: A January screening of "The Wizard of Oz" took in $2 million over five days, followed by February re-releases of “My Fair Lady” and “Dirty Dancing” that took in $5.5 million combined.

"Glory" screens July 21 and 24 at local theaters. For tickets and information go to fathomevents.com.