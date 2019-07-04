TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
EntertainmentMovies

'Glory' returning to theaters

Denzel Washington won an Academy Award for his

Denzel Washington won an Academy Award for his performance in the 1989 movie "Glory."   Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Fathom Events

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

"Glory," the three-time Oscar-winning drama starring Denzel Washington as a Union soldier during the Civil War, returns to theaters this month.

First released in 1989, "Glory" told a dramatized version of the Second Battle of Fort Wagner in South Carolina, fought by the African-American 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment.

Washington won an Oscar for his portrayal of the fictional Private Silas Trip; the cast also included Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes and Morgan Freeman. The film received near-unanimous praise, earned two more Oscars for cinematography and sound, and is still widely considered one of Hollywood's best historical dramas.

"Glory" screens as part of Turner Classic Movie's Big Screen Classics series, which will include "Alien," " The Shawshank Redemption," "Hello, Dolly!" and others throughout the remainder of 2019. Classic movies have provided a few bright spots during a somewhat lackluster year at the movies: A January screening of "The Wizard of Oz" took in $2 million over five days, followed by February re-releases of “My Fair Lady” and “Dirty Dancing” that took in $5.5 million combined.

"Glory" screens July 21 and 24 at local theaters. For tickets and information go to fathomevents.com.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda from Columbia Pictures' What America watched, listened to in the summer of '69
Walter Cronkite keeps his eyes on his monitor Watching Apollo 11 with Uncle Walter
Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink in Netflix's 'Stranger Things 3': Same formula and New Coke, too
Kristen Bell and Enrico Colantoni return for the What's new to stream in July on Netflix, Hulu and more
Ben Bailey will be driving the "Cash Cab" 'Cash Cab' coming back for a spin on Bravo
The Emmy Awards will return for its 71st When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search