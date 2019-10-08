TODAY'S PAPER
Gold Coast International Film Festival announces lineup

Anthony Hopkins, left, plays Pope Benedict and Jonathan

Anthony Hopkins, left, plays Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce is Pope Francis in "The Two Popes." Photo Credit: Netflix / Peter Mountain

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a divorcing couple, will be among the featured films at this year's Gold Coast International Film Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

The ninth annual festival, which runs Nov. 4-13, announced its full lineup of more than 80 features and short films that will screen at venues around the North Shore. Some of the titles have already been hits on the festival circuit, including "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," a lesbian romance set in 18th-century France that won best screenplay at Cannes, and "Clemency," a prison-themed drama starring Alfre Woodard that received the Jury Award at Sundance. Other films include "American Dharma," Errol Morris' documentary on political lightning rod Steve Bannon, and "The Two Popes," starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, which will be the Closing Night Spotlight Film on Nov. 12.

The festival previously announced that entertainer Ben Vereen will appear in person to accept a lifetime achievement award and hold a Q&A session with a live audience.

For tickets and information, go to goldcoastfilmfestival.org.

