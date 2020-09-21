Gold Coast Film Fest sets 10th anniversary lineup

The East End drama "The Artist’s Wife" will screen as part of this year’s Gold Coast International Film Festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary edition Oct. 13 through 20.

Set in the Hamptons and filmed there, "The Artist’s Wife" features Bruce Dern as an artist suffering from dementia and Lena Olin as his wife, once a promising painter herself. Tom Dolby’s drama, originally scheduled for release in April but delayed due to the pandemic, opens in select theaters and premieres on demand Sept. 25.

Like a number of other New York festivals that have moved forward despite theaters being closed under the pandemic, Gold Goast will offer mostly virtual films and some drive-in screenings. The roughly 70 virtual films will be available via mobile and desktop browsers and the Roku and Apple TV apps. The "carpool theater" program will include the Beatles' "A Hard Day’s Night " (Sid Jacobson JCC, Greenvale); Family shorts and a yet-to-be revealed Alfred Hitchcock film (Kings Point Park, Great Neck) and a "Classic 25th Anniversary feature film" to be announced (Bar Beach, Port Washington).

The Squire Cinemas in Great Neck, the festival’s traditional home, closed this month after six months of sitting dark during the pandemic. Festival founder Regina Gil called the closure a "huge loss" to the festival and to downtown Great Neck.

Among the festival’s other titles are "Billie," a documentary about the iconic jazz singer Billie Holiday; "Matisse From MoMA and Tate Modern," which focuses on an acclaimed 2014 exhibition of Henri Matisse’s beloved cut-outs; "Thou Shalt Not Hate," a drama about an Italian doctor who encounters a traffic-accident victim with a Nazi tattoo; and "Yalda: A Night for Forgiveness," in which a woman from Iran accidentally kills her husband and must ask forgiveness on a reality TV show.

For more information go to goldcoastfilmfestival.org.