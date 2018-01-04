What, no “Wonder Woman”?

The Golden Globes, which will be handed out Sunday night (8, NBC/4), are famous for their idiosyncratic choices, but the omission of “Wonder Woman” from the list of nominees is particularly notable. The film was a critical hit, a box-office smash, the first big-budget female superhero movie and also the first-ever female-directed film to earn $100 million opening weekend — in other words, a great film and a watershed moment for women in Hollywood. I wasn’t the only one who felt that ignoring “Wonder Woman” was more than a typical Golden Globes oversight. It seemed like tone-deafness.

That and other touchy subjects are sure to play out over the course of Sunday’s broadcast as winners are announced and the politically outspoken Seth Meyers serves as host. No matter where you turn, there’ll be a sore point to poke at, whether it’s the age gap between a teenage boy and a grown man in the gay romance “Call Me By Your Name” or the sexual harassment allegation that led to Kevin Spacey being erased from the thriller “All the Money in the World” and replaced by Christopher Plummer — now a nominee for supporting actor. Even the category of best musical or comedy seems fraught with symbolism: Will the best-picture award go to Jordan Peele’s racially charged “Get Out,” a landmark in black cinema, or to Greta Gerwig’s female-led coming-of-age film “Lady Bird”?

And we haven’t even mentioned the inevitable jokes about Donald Trump! That’s Meyers’ job, though. Mine is to pick who should win at this year’s Golden Globes, and who will mostly likely take home the statue. Here’s my list:

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

WHO SHOULD WIN “Dunkirk.” Judged purely on its artistry, Christopher Nolan’s World War II action-drama is the finest film in this category. Working against it, though, is its backdrop — a historical moment that doesn’t feel terribly topical or urgent.

WHO WILL WIN “The Shape of Water.” Guillermo del Toro’s romantic monster movie feels classic and contemporary all at once, which could prove a winning formula.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

WHO SHOULD WIN Hawkins. In the role of a mute woman, she never speaks, but it’s the most expressive and evocative performance you’ll see all year.

WHO WILL WIN McDormand. Her character isn’t a far cry from her Oscar-winning role in “Fargo” — a tough woman in a rural town.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

WHO SHOULD WIN Oldman. His transformation into Winston Churchill, using Kazuhiro Tsuji’s artful prosthetics and his own innate acting skills, may go down as one of the great film performances of all time.

WHO WILL WIN Oldman.

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

WHO SHOULD WIN “Get Out.” Jordan Peele’s horror-satire about white racism and black paranoia is the year’s most inventive, original and insightful movie — and not just in the comedy-musical category.

WHO WILL WIN “Get Out.”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

WHO SHOULD WIN Stone. As tennis pro Billie Jean King, Stone made for a funny, sexy underdog in a truly winning comedy. Alas, the movie sputtered at the box-office, making Stone an unlikely win.

WHO WILL WIN Ronan. Playing a confused teenager in Greta Gerwig’s lovely coming-of-age movie, Ronan earned some of her best reviews yet. Watch out for Margot Robbie, though, as a possible upset in this very competitive category.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

WHO SHOULD WIN Carell. His live-wire version of tennis pro Bobby Riggs — trash talker, fame monger, gambling addict — is an absolute delight.

WHO WILL WIN Franco. His incarnation of enigmatic filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, known for making one of the worst movies of all time, is tremendous fun.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

WHO SHOULD WIN Janney. Somehow, she turns the role of the world’s worst mother — LaVona Golden, the loveless parent of Tonya Harding — into an achingly, harrowingly funny performance. Screenwriter Steven Rogers wrote the part specifically for her.

WHO WILL WIN Metcalf. She also plays a flawed mother, in “Lady Bird,” albeit a more tender and empathetic one. It would be hard to disagree completely with this pick.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me By Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape Of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

WHO SHOULD WIN Rockwell. He’s always been good at playing a sinister doofus (from “The Green Mile” to “Seven Psychopaths”), but here he has a background role that develops almost into the film’s hero — an impressive 180 that few actors could manage.

WHO WILL WIN Rockwell.

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

WHO SHOULD WIN Nolan. Who else could squeeze one day, one week and one hour of World War II action into one simultaneously unfolding chronology?

WHO WILL WIN Del Toro. His Baroque fairy tale, infused with imagery from classic old movies, resonates on an emotional level more than Nolan’s vision does.

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

John Williams, “The Post”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

WHO SHOULD WIN Greenwood. This haunting score, made of wintry piano and warm violins, is easily Greenwood’s best, and possibly one of the best ever. The film, however, hasn’t built much awards-season momentum.

WHO WILL WIN Desplat. The French composer’s classical sensibility, pop smarts and whimsical touch — he whistled the spooky melody himself — will be tough to beat.