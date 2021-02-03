"Mank," David Fincher’s film about the writing of "Citizen Kane," became the frontrunner at the Golden Globes when nominations were announced Wednesday morning. The movie earned six nods, including best dramatic motion picture and best actor for Gary Oldman as the infamous screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

In second place came "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin’s retelling of an infamous legal battle between the American establishment and the hippie counterculture, with five nominations. Tied for third place with four nominations each were "Promising Young Woman," featuring Carey Mulligan as a woman who preys on male predators; "The Father," starring Anthony Hopkins as a man losing his memory; and "Nomadland," which earned Frances McDormand her eighth Globe nomination as a woman who goes wandering after an economic calamity.

The nominations, read by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson from remote locations, reflected a moment of pandemic-driven upheaval for awards shows and for the entertainment industry at large. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which gives out the Golden Globes, found itself honoring movies that barely played in theaters. Netflix’s "Mank," for instance, may be an ode to the Golden Age of Hollywood, but most viewers surely saw it on their small screens at home. The same goes for "Promising Young Woman," "Nomadland" and "One Night in Miami," all of which were originally intended as theatrical-only releases but shifted their plans to incorporate video as theaters remained closed under COVID-19 protocols.

The Globes, like the Oscars, are currently operating under temporarily altered rules that allow some films released on streaming platforms to compete.

Television, whose rise to cultural dominance began long before COVID-19, seems likely to overshadow the movies at this year’s Globes. Audiences who have been trapped at home for nearly a year may be far more excited about the best actress battle between Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin, of the Netflix series "The Crown," than they are about Sacha Baron Cohen’s impressive double nod for best comedic actor in "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm" and best supporting actor in "The Trial of the Chicago 7." And it seems likely that all eyes will be on five-time nominee "Schitt’s Creek," the sleeper hit series that conquered last year’s Emmys with a whopping nine awards.

Several stars seem poised to shine when the Globes are handed out. Leslie Odom, Jr. earned nominations for both his supporting performance as Sam Cooke in "One Night in Miami" and as the co-writer of that film’s original song, "Speak Now." Likewise, Andra Day earned nods for best dramatic actress in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" and as co-writer of that film’s original song, "Tigress & Tweed." Anya Taylor-Joy is also twice nominated, for best comedic actress in the film "Emma" and best actress in the Netflix limited series "The Queen’s Gambit."

The Globes made two posthumous nominations. Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer last summer, earned a nod for supporting actor as a high-strung jazz musician in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom." Jack Fincher, son of the director David Fincher, earned a best screenplay nomination for "Mank," which he wrote years before his death in 2003.

The Golden Globes will air Sunday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will return to host the ceremony for the fourth time, albeit from opposite coasts: Fey will host from Manhattan's Rainbow Room, while Poehler will be at the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nominees are expected to join the broadcast from locations around the world.