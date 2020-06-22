TODAY'S PAPER
Golden Globes set Feb. 28 for pandemic-delayed ceremony

The Golden Globes ceremony will now take place in February in Beverly Hills, Calif., with previously announced hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
The Golden Globes is refusing to let the pandemic get in the way of its party.

The ceremony will be held Feb. 28, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California, with previously announced hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday.

The date, as with that of other awards, had been delayed amid the coronavirus disruption. But with the Academy Awards having announced last week that it staked out April 25 for its ceremony, the Globes jumped on the February date the Oscars had previously held.

The Golden Globes, set in a hotel ballroom that's arranged more like an oversized dinner party with drinks than a formal ceremony, positions itself as the freewheeling start to awards season. Exactly which movies and TV shows will be eligible for honors remains to be seen, given the virus-caused delay in production and movie theater screenings that's only now easing.

Organizers said they will provide guidance on eligibility, the voting period and the timing of the nominations announcement but didn't specify when. The ceremony will air on NBC.

