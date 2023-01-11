Golden Globes telecast draws near-record low audience

NBC's telecast for the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday averaged a near-record low of 6.25 million viewers, the second-smallest audience for the annual ceremony, and only slightly better than the viewership garnered by the Globes news conference held during the 2008 writers' strike.

After a diversity and ethics scandal caused NBC to take the Globes off the air last year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's attempted comeback didn't gain back viewers and instead might have lost them. The 2021 edition, held bicoastally during the pandemic, was watched by 6.9 million. By comparison, the pre-pandemic 2020 Globes drew an audience of 18.4 million.

There were several differences in the broadcast this year. NBC moved the show from its traditional Sunday slot to Tuesday. That meant no competition from the NFL but also no football lead-in. The awards were also livestreamed on Peacock for the first time. (Digital viewership wasn't released Wednesday.)

Awards show ratings have steeply fallen in recent years. But Tuesday's Golden Globes, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, was a pivotal moment for the embattled HFPA, which puts them on.

After a 2021 report revealed the press association had no Black members, stars and studios boycotted the Globes. Last year's awards were unceremoniously held in a Beverly Hilton ballroom in Beverly Hills, California, without any stars in attendance.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the interim, NBC reworked its contract with the Globes and was broadcasting this year's ceremony on a one-year basis.