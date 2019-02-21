How important is the host?

GUZMAN: The job of Oscar host is a thankless one, as this year’s lack of applicants proves. Because the Academy Awards ceremony is of grave importance to the industry, yet strives to entertain a general audience, the host is tasked with the impossible: Be funny yet respectful, stay loose but keep things moving, define the show but don’t hog the spotlight. A rare few, like Bob Hope and Billy Crystal, were natural-born court jesters who became repeat hosts. More often, though, charismatic personalities like David Letterman, Steve Martin, Ellen DeGeneres and Chris Rock have come off as merely passable or downright stiff, paralyzed by the show’s potential land mines and glue-trap scripts.

On the other hand, at the freewheeling Golden Globes, where stakes are lower and the drinks tend to flow, hosting looks rather fun. Ricky Gervais insulted all of Hollywood as a four-time host and arguably hit the peak of his fame; Fey and Poehler hosted three times and earned plaudits for their feminist jabs and saucy attitude.

GAY: Unfortunately, very important. The host is the most easily promotable part of any show, and the reason many viewers tune in for the opening part of these programs. As gatekeepers, hosts play to the TV audience, also to the room, while a good one can ease tension or improve mood simply by getting people to laugh. But in recent years, hosts have been beset by what might be called a Goldilocks syndrome — too hot or too cold. DeGeneres was the best Oscar host since the Billy Crystal heyday. But she doesn’t want to do the Oscars or Emmys any longer. Lack of continuity among hosts has meant lack of consistency.

GAMBOA: The Grammys, especially in these ratings-obsessed days, are all about the performances — not the host. However, in 2012, when Manhasset’s LL Cool J led the awards show in prayer for Whitney Houston, who had died the night before, he was a shining example of how important a host can be in setting the tone for the evening.

SCHULER: Ratings for award shows have been on the decline for years, but the CBS telecast of the 2018 Tonys bucked the trend, with a slight uptick of 4 percent, from 6 million to 6.3 million viewers. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban were the charming hosts of the show, but it’s highly unlikely that they can take credit for more viewers — though their salute to all the losers (accompanied by ensemble members from every Broadway musical) was fun. Over the years, Hugh Jackman and Neil Patrick Harris have been the most popular hosts, each getting the gig four times. James Corden hosted the highly-rated 2016 telecast, with a 33 percent increase in overnight ratings. But as good as he was, it was really all about the juggernaut known as “Hamilton.”

That said, I have a suggestion for a couple who could ensure a huge ratings increase for the 2019 show: Considering her impressive book tour and his Twitter-busting appearance on the last HamilDrops, the Tonys should go after Michelle and Barack Obama.