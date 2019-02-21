TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

How relevant are the Oscars, other award shows in 2019?

Viewers still care - they're just not chained to the shows like they once were.

In this Feb. 21, 2015, file photo, an

In this Feb. 21, 2015, file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Matt Sayles

By Newsday Staff
Print

Glamour! Speeches! Envelopes! Yes, it’s award show season again. What better time for Newsday’s entertainment critics to weigh in on some burning questions about these glitzy events, starting with: Are these ceremonies still relevant in 2019?

Do award shows still matter?

Who’s watching?

How important is the host?

What have been some of the biggest disappointments? Upsets?

When and where can I watch this year’s ceremonies?

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Wendy Williams at the annual Charity Day Wendy Williams returning to her show on March 4
Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs Recent notable deaths
Director Chiwetel Ejiofor at an event for his Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses his new Africa-set movie
Groundbreaking country music star Charley Pride recording 'Charley Pride: I'm Just Me': Superb look at pioneering country star 
Wil Wheaton, left, William Shatner and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 'Big Bang Theory' review: Shatner plays himself
Alec Baldwin, left, host Don Cheadle and musical Trump criticizes 'SNL' after it spoofs him again