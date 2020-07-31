Virtual 'Goodfellas' event spolights LI locales

"Goodfellas," arguably the best of the many movies made about the mob, boasted an impressive cast including Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta. Often forgotten is the pivotal role played by Long Island, which served as the local for many scenes in the movie.

Kings Park film historian Glenn Andreiev will shine a spotlight on those local spots when he hosts a virtual discussion about the movie presented by Cinema Arts Centre on Thursday at 8 p.m. "I want to make it interactive by asking people, does anyone recognize this location?" he says.

Some of the locales will no doubt include the Catalina Beach Club in Atlantic Beach and a strip mall in the Five Towns area where Liotta and Lorraine Bracco go shopping. "It's funny because you can see 1990 stores for a scene taking place in the 1960s," Andreiev says. He'll also share stories about the making of the movie and focus on the career of director Martin Scorsese.

The event is free though donations to Cinema Arts Centre are welcome. To sign up, go to cinemaartscentre.org and you'll receive an email with a Zoom link.