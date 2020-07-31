TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
EntertainmentMovies

Virtual 'Goodfellas' event spolights LI locales

Robert De Niro, left, and Ray Liotta star

Robert De Niro, left, and Ray Liotta star in "Goodfellas," which had scenes shot on Long Island. Credit: Warner Bros/ Everett Collection

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"Goodfellas," arguably the best of the many movies made about the mob, boasted an impressive cast including Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta. Often forgotten is the pivotal role played by Long Island, which served as the local for many scenes in the movie.

Kings Park film historian Glenn Andreiev will shine a spotlight on those local spots when he hosts a virtual discussion about the movie presented by Cinema Arts Centre on Thursday at 8 p.m. "I want to make it interactive by asking people, does anyone recognize this location?" he says.

Some of the locales will no doubt include the Catalina Beach Club in Atlantic Beach and a strip mall in the Five Towns area where Liotta and Lorraine Bracco go shopping. "It's funny because you can see 1990 stores for a scene taking place in the 1960s," Andreiev says. He'll also share stories about the making of the movie and focus on the career of director Martin Scorsese.

The event is free though donations to Cinema Arts Centre are welcome. To sign up, go to cinemaartscentre.org and you'll receive an email with a Zoom link. 

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has responded to DeGeneres addresses workplace reports: 'I am sorry'
Jimmy Kimmel will host of the virtual Emmy Kimmel, producers: 2020 Emmy Awards will be virtual
Pop stars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, nominated Gaga, Grande top MTV VMA noms; quarantine categories added
Olivia de Havilland with her Oscar for "The TCM to salute Olivia de Havilland on Aug. 23
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer star in Food Amy Schumer's cooking show earns Emmy nod
Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray have murder on TCM shines again with Summer Under the Stars
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search