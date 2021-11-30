'The Lost Daughter' wins big at 31st Gotham Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal's Elena Ferrante adaptation "The Lost Daughter" won four trophies including best feature film at the 31st Gotham Awards, the annual New York independent film celebration that serves as a boozy kickoff to Oscar season.

Gyllenhaal, 44, won breakthrough director and best screenplay for her directorial debut, and star Olivia Colman shared the award for outstanding lead performance with Frankie Faison for "The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain," a drama based on the 2011 police shooting in White Plains. "The Lost Daughter," a Netflix release, opens in theaters Dec. 17 and begins streaming on Dec. 31.

As one of the first stops in the long march to the Oscars, Monday evening's Gothams was the first real attempt since the pandemic began to summon all the season's usual glitz and pomp. Stars including Kristen Stewart, Tessa Thompson and Dakota Johnson walked the red carpet. Inside the crowded banquet hall, attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

For the first time, the Gothams were presented without gendered acting categories. While the season's top award shows — the Oscars, the Emmys, the Tonys — haven't yet embraced such a move, the Gothams are part of a growing number of awards bodies, including the Grammys and the MTV Film and TV Awards, to ditch "best actor" and "best actress."

Other borders seemed to disintegrate at the Gothams, once a more narrow celebration of independent film. Among the series winners was Netflix's "Squid Game," the pop-culture sensation that has been watched for more than 2 billion hours, according to the streaming service.