'Marriage Story,' 'Farewell,' 'Uncut Gems' top Gotham nominations

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in "Marriage

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in "Marriage Story."  Photo Credit: AP / Wilson Webb

By The Associated Press
Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," Lulu Wang's "The Farewell" and the Safdie brothers' "Uncut Gems" led the 29th annual Gotham Awards with three nominations apiece, including best feature.

The Independent Film Project, which puts on the Gothams, announced the nominations Thursday for the Dec. 2 awards ceremony. The Gotham Awards are one of the first stops in Hollywood's awards season. They focus entirely on independent films as voted on by panels of journalists and filmmakers.

"Marriage Story" was also nominated for Adam Driver's performance and Baumbach's script. "The Farewell" added nods for Wang's screenplay and Awkwafina's leading performance. "Uncut Gems" also earned nominations for Adam Sandler and Julia Fox, for breakthrough actor.

Also up for best feature are Lorene Scafaria's "Hustlers" and Trey Edward Shults' "Waves."

Indie distributor A24 dominated the awards with 14 nominations, including three for "The Last Black Man in San Francisco."

