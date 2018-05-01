TODAY'S PAPER
‘Gotti’ biopic starring John Travolta to premiere at Cannes Film fest

John Travolta appears as mobster John Gotti in a scene from the biopic "Gotti." Photo Credit: AP / Brian Douglas

By The Associated Press
The delayed mobster biopic “Gotti,” starring John Travolta, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Film producers told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “Gotti” will premiere out of competition at Cannes at a special gala screening at the Palais des Festivals on May 15. The Cannes Film Festival begins May 8.

“Gotti” depicts the rise and fall of the notorious Gambino family crime boss John V. Gotti. It’s directed by Patchogue native Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”).

The movie was supposed to open in December. But just 10 days before its release, distributor Lionsgate sold the film back to its production company. Vertical Entertainment stepped in with a wider release plan set for June 15. Ticketing service MoviePass also invested in the film.

In a statement, Travolta thanked Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux for selecting “Gotti.”

