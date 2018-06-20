TODAY'S PAPER
'Gotti' producers fight back against critics' zero Rotten Tomatoes score

John Travolta in a scene from "Gotti."

 John Travolta in a scene from "Gotti."  Photo Credit: Vertical Entertainment via AP / Brian Douglas

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The producers of "Gotti" have struck back at film critics who gave the biopic about Mafia boss John Gotti (played by John Travolta) a rare zero score on the aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

In the first of two tweets, the producers on Monday night wrote, "Audiences loved Gotti but critics don't want you to see it… The question is why??? Trust the people and see it for yourself!" A subsequent tweet Tuesday declared, "Hear it from the PEOPLE! Who do you trust??..The actual people who saw the movie or some TROLLS behind a keyboard?" Each was accompanied by a brief video, the latter containing positive testimonials from purported viewers.

While 68 percent of audiences rated the film positively on Rotten Tomatoes, that figure is derived from self-submitted reviews that are subject to manipulation. Producers generally rely on audience ratings from independent pollsters, primarily CinemaScore or PostTrak.

