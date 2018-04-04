‘Grease’ is the word in LI theaters

It’s still the one that movie fans want.

Almost 40 years after its release, the 1978 rock and roll musical “Grease” returns to theaters nationwide this week. Starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as teenagers from different sides of the tracks, “Grease” became a cultural juggernaut thanks to 1950s-inspired musical numbers like “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and a theme song that put oldies singer Frankie Valli back at No. 1 on the pop charts. (The soundtrack became the year’s second biggest-selling album, just behind the soundtrack for another Travolta-driven blockbuster, 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever.”)

“Grease” will screen Sunday and Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at several Long Island locations, including Westbury 12, Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, Stony Brook 17, Hampton Bays 5 and Island 16 Cinema De Lux in Holtsville. (Stony Brook will also show the movie at 2 p.m. on April 14.) Screenings will be accompanied by prerecorded commentary from Turner Classics Movie host Ben Mankiewicz.

For advance tickets and more information go to fathomevents.com.

— Rafer Guzmán