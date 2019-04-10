"Grease" is getting a prequel.

The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday that the Paramount Pictures division Paramount Players is developing "Summer Loving," a prequel to the 1978 movie adaptation of the 1972 Broadway musical hit about a high-school good girl and the leather-jacketed greaser for whom she falls.

The trade magazine said the film will tell the story alluded to in the hit number "Summer Nights," in which Sandy (Olivia Newton-John in the movie, Carole Demas on Broadway) and Danny Zuko (John Travolta in the movie, Barry Bostwick on Broadway) recount decidedly different versions of what happened during the previous summer's romance.

Scripting it will be John August, who has written or co-written Tim Burton movies including "Big Fish" (2003), "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Corpse Bride" (both 2005) and "Dark Shadows" (2012), as well as two "Charlie's Angels" movies and Disney's upcoming live-action "Aladdin."

The 1978 film “Grease" was a massive hit, grossing more than $396 million worldwide on an estimated budget of $6 million, with an Academy Award nomination for the song "Hopelessly Devoted to You." It spawned a poorly received 1980 sequel starring Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer as different characters, as well as a 2016 Fox special, "Grease Live!,” starring Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit, that earned five Emmy Awards.