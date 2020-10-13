TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
61° Good Afternoon
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
EntertainmentMovies

'Greenland' moves out of U.S. theaters, will stream instead

(L-R) Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd and Gerard

(L-R) Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd and Gerard Butler star in STXfilms' "Greenland." Credit: STXfilms

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

"Greenland," an apocalyptic adventure-film starring Gerard Butler, will be available to home audiences for $19.99 on video on demand starting Dec. 18.

The film, which teams Butler with "Angel Has Fallen" director Ric Roman Waugh, focuses on a family fighting for survival as a comet hurtles toward Earth and sends society into chaos. The cast includes include Morena Baccarin, Hope Davis and Scott Glenn.

"Greenland," which was set to open in U.S. theaters Sept. 25 before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered cinemas, has been a hit overseas, debuting at No. 1 in Italy and New Zealand. The film has made $45 million on a reported $35 million budget. HBO paid an estimated $20 million to $30 million for "Greenland," which will appear on the station and on the streaming service HBO Max in 2021, according to Deadline.

News of the movie’s VOD release date comes not long after an announcement from Regal theaters that it the company was temporarily suspending operations at its 536 U.S. venues. The world’s largest cinema operator, AMC Theatres, said Tuesday that its cash resources could be "largely depleted" by the end of this year.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Rapper and activist Killer Mike of Run Killer Mike to receive honor at Billboard awards
Back left to right: Aaron Staton as Wally 'The Right Stuff': Astronaut drama shows promise
Warner Wolf a former WCBS-TV and ESPN Radio What ever happened to sportscaster Warner Wolf?
"Driving While Black" premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. 'Driving While Black': A must-see documentary
Morgan Wallen appeared in a recent TikTok video Morgan Wallen dropped as 'SNL' guest performer
Eboni K. Williams promises she "won't hold back" Bravo's 'RHONY' adds first Black cast member
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search