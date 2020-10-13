"Greenland," an apocalyptic adventure-film starring Gerard Butler, will be available to home audiences for $19.99 on video on demand starting Dec. 18.

The film, which teams Butler with "Angel Has Fallen" director Ric Roman Waugh, focuses on a family fighting for survival as a comet hurtles toward Earth and sends society into chaos. The cast includes include Morena Baccarin, Hope Davis and Scott Glenn.

"Greenland," which was set to open in U.S. theaters Sept. 25 before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered cinemas, has been a hit overseas, debuting at No. 1 in Italy and New Zealand. The film has made $45 million on a reported $35 million budget. HBO paid an estimated $20 million to $30 million for "Greenland," which will appear on the station and on the streaming service HBO Max in 2021, according to Deadline.

News of the movie’s VOD release date comes not long after an announcement from Regal theaters that it the company was temporarily suspending operations at its 536 U.S. venues. The world’s largest cinema operator, AMC Theatres, said Tuesday that its cash resources could be "largely depleted" by the end of this year.