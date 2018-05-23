TODAY'S PAPER
Hal Hartley starts Kickstarter campaign to release his 'Long Island Trilogy' on DVD

Filmmaker Hal Hartley at the 2014 Toronto International

Filmmaker Hal Hartley at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Hal Hartley, the Lindenhurst-born independent filmmaker, plans to release his much-loved Long Island Trilogy as a DVD box set.

Hartley is raising money for the three-disc collection — which will include “The Unbelievable Truth” (1989), “Trust” (1990) and “Simple Men” (1992) — through Kickstarter.

“These, my first three feature films from the early nineteen-nineties, remain some of my most popular,” Hartley wrote on his Kickstarter page. “However, they've been hard to find.“

The three titles, all set on Long Island, helped define the “indie” film movement of the 1990s; the first two include early performances from Adrienne Shelly (“Waitress”) and Edie Falco. Hartley has so far raised roughly half of the $100,000 needed to complete his project.

