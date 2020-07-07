Both Halle Berry and the woman who interviewed her Friday for a controversial Instagram Live video have apologized for Berry's statements about wanting to play a transgender role.

"Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I'd like to apologize for those remarks," Berry, the only African American woman to win an Academy Award for best actress, wrote on Twitter and on her Instagram Stories Monday.

"As a cisgender woman," she said, using the term for a person whose gender identity matches their assigned sex at birth, "I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories." Berry, 53, said she was "grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen ... and behind the camera."

In an Instagram Live video Friday for hairstylist and salon owner Christin Brown's "Curl Factor," Berry had said in a discussion of hair, "I'm thinking of playing a character where this woman is transgender," adding, "She's a woman that transitions into a man, so my hair is going to have to be really short."

Berry went on to say that when the project "was pitched to me I thought if I'm going to do another movie, that's the role that I want to play. I want to experience that world. I want to understand that world." A storm of criticism followed over the appropriateness of a straight woman playing a transgender individual.

Brown in a long Instagram post Tuesday said in part, "I want to personally apologize to anyone in the trans community that I disappointed or hurt with my comments or defense. It was not my intention and as a queer woman of color, I was coming from a place of what I thought was allyship, yet was actually miseducation."