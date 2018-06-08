TODAY'S PAPER
New 'Halloween' trailer shows Jamie Lee Curtis means business

The film is a sequel and reboot that ignores all other versions in the franchise except the original.

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Los Angeles

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jane" at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2017.  Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Jamie Lee Curtis is returning on a mission in the film that started her career in 1978.

The trailer to "Halloween" was released Friday by Universal. It's a sequel and reboot that ignores all other versions in the franchise except the original. It picks up 40 years after the events of the John Carpenter classic.

The 59-year-old reprises her role as Laurie Strode and is ready to do battle with Michael Myers.

The cast includes Judy Greer as her daughter. Carpenter serves as the movie's composer, creative consultant and executive producer.

The film is directed by David Gordon Green, who directed "Pineapple Express" and "Stronger," based on the memoir of a Boston Marathon bombing survivor.

Green's frequent collaborator, Danny McBride, is a co-writer of "Halloween."

The film opens Oct. 19.

