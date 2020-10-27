TODAY'S PAPER
Hamptons Doc Fest to go virtual this year

In this Sept. 20, 2011 photo American

In this  Sept. 20, 2011 photo American filmmaker Fred Wiseman poses in Paris.  Credit: AP/Michel Euler

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
The Hamptons Doc Fest will go virtual this year, offering more than two dozen feature-length and short documentaries. The festival’s 13th edition will run Dec. 4-13 online and will include a tribute to Frederick Wiseman, this year’s recipient of the D.A. Pennebaker Award. Wiseman’s film "City Hall" will screen as part of the festival.

Other titles include the opening-night film "MLK/FBI," which details the government’s surveillance of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.; "Fish & Men," an examination of the global seafood industry; and "Kubrick on Kubrick," which unearths old interviews between cinematic legend Stanley Kubrick and the French film critic Michel Ciment.

Although Long Island theaters were recently allowed to reopen, the festival has no plans to move into an indoor cinema. "We had hoped this year to welcome you in person to an expanded Hamptons Doc Fest program at multiple cinemas in December, but, as with everything in 2020, we are innovating," said Jacqui Lofaro, executive director of the festival, said in a statement.

Tickets for the Hamptons Doc Fest go on sale Nov. 10. For more information go to hamptonsdocfest.org.

