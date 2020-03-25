The Hamptons Doc Fest has arranged for free online viewing of one of its past selections, “Penny and Red: The Life of Secretariat’s Owner.”

The story of Penny Chenery Tweedy, who broke gender barriers in the horseracing world during the late 1960s and early ‘70s, will appear on Vimeo beginning Wednesday. (She was portrayed by Diane Lane in Disney’s 2010 film “Secretariat.”) Filmmaker John Tweedy, son of the famous racehorse owner, agreed to make his documentary available for free as part of the Hampton Doc Fest’s effort to bring content to viewers who are being kept at home during the coronavirus pandemic, said Jacqui Lofaro, the festival’s executive director.

“We want to stay connected to our fans,” Lofaro said.

The Hamptons Doc Fest will continue to recommend a past selection to viewers every Wednesday, though many may be available only through Netflix or other paid subscription services. For more information go to hamptonsdocfest.com.