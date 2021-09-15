"Spencer," an upcoming biopic featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, will hold its East Coast premiere as a Centerpiece selection at this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival.

The film, which stars Jack Farthing as Prince Charles and tells a fictional account of a Christmas visit to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, will screen Saturday, Oct. 9.

Along with the "Spencer" screening, festival organizers announced a number of additions and changes to this year’s lineup. New Spotlight titles include "The Power of the Dog," a drama about a family of cattle Diabranchers that features Kristen Dunst and her real-life partner Jesse Plemons; "Cyrano," Joe Wright’s update of "Cyrano de Bergerac" starring Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett; and "Parallel Mothers," the latest drama from Pedro Almodovar. Also in the Spotlight section are two feature directing debuts, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s "The Lost Daughter," based on the Elena Ferrante novel, and Rebecca Hall’s "Passing," a story of racial identity featuring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson.

"The French Dispatch," Wes Anderson’s anthology of stories featuring Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Timothee Chalamet and others, has been moved out of the Spotlight section and will serve as the festival’s closing night film on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The film will have an earlier screening, however, on Monday, Oct. 11.

The Hamptons International Film Festival will run as a live, in-person event Oct. 7-13 at venues throughout the East End. For more information go to hamptonsfilmfest.org