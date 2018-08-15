Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rupert Everett will attend this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival, which runs Oct. 4 to 8 at venues around the East End. Festival organizers announced their featured guests and the first wave of official film selections Wednesday morning.

Gyllenhaal will attend the festival to promote the opening-night film, “The Kindergarten Teacher,” in which she plays a Staten Island schoolteacher obsessed with a prodigiously talented student. Everett will accompany his film “The Happy Prince,” a drama based on the final three years in the life of Oscar Wilde. Everett wrote, directed and stars alongside Colin Firth and Emily Watson in the film.

This year’s festival, the 26th, features several films with local connections, including the documentary “The Last Race” by Bellmore-raised Michael Dweck. It paints an affectionate portrait of theverhead Raceway, which opened as a dirt track in 1951 and still stands as a local institution.

The lineup also boasts two films that were developed in the festival’s Screenwriters Lab. “And Breathe Normally,” about the relationship between an airport worker and a detained refugee, is directed by Iceland’s Ísold Uggadóttir, a Lab participant in 2015, while “Dead Pigs,” which tells the story of five people living in modern Shanghai, comes from 2016 Lab participant Cathy Yan.

Other festival titles announced Wednesday include the U.S. premieres of “Capernaum,” about a 12-year-old boy in Beirut who sues his parents for neglect, and “All Good,” in which a German woman refuses to define herself as a victim after an unwanted sexual encounter. For more information go to hamptonsfilmfest.org.