'Just Mercy' starring Jamie Foxx to open Hamptons film festival

"Just Mercy" starring Jamie Foxx, left, and Michael B. Jordan is the opening film at the Hamptons International Film Festival. Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
"Just Mercy," a legal drama starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, will serve as the opening night selection of this year's Hamptons International Film Festival.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton ("The Glass Castle"), tells the true story of a young lawyer's attempts to free a man falsely imprisoned for murder. The cast also includes Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

The festival's full lineup has yet to be revealed, but several world premieres have been announced. One is Treva Wurmfeld’s "Conscience Point," a documentary on the Shinnecock Nation's fight for ancestral rights in Southampton, which will screen in the Views From Long Island section. Another is "Scandalous," a documentary on the supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer.

Actress Alfre Woodard will sit for a live interview as part of the festival's popular "A Conversation With..." series. The film "Clemency," in which Woodard plays a prison warden grappling with the emotional strain of death-row executions, will screen at the festival.

The Saturday Centerpiece film will be "Ford v Ferrari," in which American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British racer Ken Miles (Christian Bale) attempt to beat the car of Italian legend Enzo Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans endurance race.

The Hamptons International Film Festival runs Oct. 10-14 at venues around the East End. For more information go to hamptonsfilmfest.org

