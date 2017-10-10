See the actors, filmmakers and other celebrities turning out to see the movies at this year's Hamptons International Film Festival, Thursday, Oct. 5, through Monday, Oct. 9, at venues across the East End.

Notable films include the opening night feature, “Itzhak,” Alison Chernick’s documentary about Israeli conductor and violinist Itzhak Perlman; the coming-of-age drama “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” starring Jennifer Garner; “Killer Bees,” a documentary on the local Bridgehampton High School basketball team, produced by Shaquille O’Neal; and “Wanderland,” a comedy-drama filmed on the East End with Dree Hemingway.

Paul Walter Hauser (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) Paul Walter Hauser attends the red carpet for "I, Tonya" at Guild Hall during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

Daveed Diggs (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Daveed Diggs attends the red carpet for Variety's 10 Actors To Watch photo call at Nick & Toni's during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

Craig Gillespie (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) Craig Gillespie attends the red carpet for "I, Tonya" at Guild Hall during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

Margot Robbie (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) Margot Robbie attends the red carpet for "I, Tonya" at Guild Hall during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

Sebastian Stan (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) Sebastian Stan attends the red carpet for "I, Tonya" at Guild Hall during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

Sebastian Stan, Margot Robbie and Paul Walter Hauser (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) Sebastian Stan, left, Margot Robbie and Paul Walter Hauser attend the red carpet for "I, Tonya" at Guild Hall during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

Mariska Hargitay (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) Mariska Hargitay attends the red carpet for "I Am Evidence" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams attend a red carpet for "Anatomy of a Scene: Get Out" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

Jason Blum (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Producer Jason Blum attends a red carpet for "Anatomy of a Scene: Get Out" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

Jordan Peele (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Jordan Peele attends a red carpet for "Anatomy of a Scene: Get Out" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

Rob Reiner (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) Actor and director Rob Reiner attends the red carpet during "A Conversation With Rob Reiner" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

Bria Vinaite (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) Bria Vinaite attends the photo call for "The Florida Project" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

Julie Andrews (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Julie Andrews attends Lifetime Achievement Award Reception at Suna Residence during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Kate Mara and Jamie Bell attend Lifetime Achievement Award Reception at Suna Residence during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

Sam Rockwell (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz) Sam Rockwell attends the photo call for "Three Billboards" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

Alan Cumming (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Alan Cumming attends photo call for "After Louie" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

Patrick Stewart (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Actor Patrick Stewart speaks on stage during "A Conversation With... Patrick Stewart" at East Hampton Middle School during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Hong Chau, left, Grace Van Patten, Daveed Diggs, Danielle MacDonald and Kumail Nanjiani attend "Winick Talk: Variety's 10 Actors To Watch" photo call at Rowdy Hall during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

Kumail Nanjiani (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Actor Kumail Nanjiani attends "Winick Talk: Variety's 10 Actors To Watch" photo call at Rowdy Hall during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

Bob Balaban (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Actor-author Bob Balaban on the red carpet for Variety's 10 Actors To Watch photo call at Nick & Toni's during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

Daniel Kaluuya (Credit: (Credit too long, see caption) / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: (Credit too long, see caption) / Eugene Gologursky) Daniel Kaluuya attends the red carpet for Variety's 10 Actors To Watch photo call at Nick & Toni's during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

Timothee Chalamet (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Actor Timothee Chalamet on the red carpet for Variety's 10 Actors To Watch photo call at Nick & Toni's during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

Daveed Diggs (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Daveed Diggs on the red carpet for Variety's 10 Actors To Watch photo call at Nick & Toni's during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Actresses Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe on the red carpet for "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Jennifer Garner (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Actress Jennifer Garner on the red carpet for "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Maika Monroe (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Actress Maika Monroe on the red carpet for "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Tara Summers, Tate Ellington and Dree Hemingway (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Tara Summers, left, Tate Ellington and Dree Hemingway attend the red carpet for "Wanderland" at UA4 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Victoria Clark (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Actress Victoria Clark attends the red carpet for "Wanderland" at UA4 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Atarah Valentine attends the red carpet for "Wanderland" at UA4 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Executive producer Arka Sengupta, left, and directors Chike Ozah and Coodie speak on stage during the session for "The First To Do It" at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Anne Barish (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Anne Barish attends the photo call for "GoodBye Chrisopher Robin" at Southampton UA4, Theatre 1, in Southampton during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) "Novitiate" director Maggie Betts attends a photo call for the film at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Film directors Ben Cummings, left, and Orson Cummings, right, with Hamptons International Film Festival executive director Anne Chaisson at the red carpet for "Killer Bees" at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Kevin Lloyd and David Spivey (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Kevin Lloyd, left, and David Spivey attend the photo call for "The First To Do It" at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

John Wallace (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) John Wallace at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Kenny Kool (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Kenny Kool on the red carpet during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Adelind Horan (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Actress Adelind Horan is on the red carpet for "Wanderland" at UA4 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Photojournalist Michael Kamber, moderator Azmat Khan, director-producer Greg Campbell and executive producer Riva Marker prior to a "Hondros" panel discussion at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Gustavo Salmeron, director of the film "Lots of Kids, A Monkey, A Castle" at UA4 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Moderator Dan Schoenbrun, left, Vimeo senior curator Jeffrey Bowers, producer and director Matthew O'Neill, and Hamptons International Film Festival artistic director David Nugent participate in a panel discussion during "Winick Talks at Rowdy Hall: Navigating the Streaming Era" at the festival in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Carla Simon, director of "Summer 1993," at UA3 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Alec Baldwin (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Alec Baldwin, co-chairman of the Hamptons International Film Festival, speaks at the festival's opening night party in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Itzhak Perlman (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Itzhak Perlman on the opening night film red carpet for "Itzhak" during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 at Mulford Farm in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Itzhak Perlman (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Itzhak Perlman, left, performs during the premiere of the opening night film "Itzhak" at Guild Hall during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Itzhak Perlman (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Itzhak Perlman performs during the premiere of the opening night film "Itzhak" at Guild Hall during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Alec Baldwin and Dick Cavett (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Co-chairman of the Hamptons International Film Festival Alec Baldwin and honoree Dick Cavett attend the opening night party for the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Rudy and Judith Giuliani (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Rudy and Judith Giuliani attend the opening night party for the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Hilaria Baldwin, left, Alec Baldwin, Dick Cavett and Martha Rogers attend the opening night party for the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Kim Brizzolara, left, David Nugent, Toni Ross, Randy Mastro, Alec Baldwin, Stuart Match Suna and Anne Chaisson attend the Pre Opening Toast Poster Exhibition during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 at Mulford Farm in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Filmmakers Alison Chernick, left, and Helen Yum attend attend the Pre Opening Toast Poster Exhibition during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 at Mulford Farm in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Ron Kaplan and Toni Ross attend the Pre Opening Toast Poster Exhibition during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 at Mulford Farm in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper) Musicians perform at the opening night party for the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Hamptons International Film Festival chairman emeriti Stuart Match Suna, left, co-chairman Alec Baldwin, film director Alison Chernick, Alexandre Chemla, and festival co-chairman Randy Mastro on the red carpet for the opening night film "Itzhak" during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 at Mulford Farm in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky) Lily Singer, left, deputy director of the Hamptons International Film Festival, David Nugent, festival artistic director, and Anne Chaisson, festival executive director, attend the festival's Pre Opening Toast Poster Exhibition at Mulford Farm in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.