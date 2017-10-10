Subscribe
    See the actors, filmmakers and other celebrities turning out to see the movies at this year's Hamptons International Film Festival, Thursday, Oct. 5, through Monday, Oct. 9, at venues across the East End.

    Notable films include the opening night feature, “Itzhak,” Alison Chernick’s documentary about Israeli conductor and violinist Itzhak Perlman; the coming-of-age drama “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” starring Jennifer Garner; “Killer Bees,” a documentary on the local Bridgehampton High School basketball team, produced by Shaquille O’Neal; and “Wanderland,” a comedy-drama filmed on the East End with Dree Hemingway.

    Paul Walter Hauser

    Paul Walter Hauser attends the red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Paul Walter Hauser attends the red carpet for "I, Tonya" at Guild Hall during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

    Daveed Diggs

    Daveed Diggs attends the red carpet for Variety's
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Daveed Diggs attends the red carpet for Variety's 10 Actors To Watch photo call at Nick & Toni's during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

    Craig Gillespie

    Craig Gillespie attends the red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Craig Gillespie attends the red carpet for "I, Tonya" at Guild Hall during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

    Margot Robbie

    Margot Robbie attends the red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Margot Robbie attends the red carpet for "I, Tonya" at Guild Hall during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

    Sebastian Stan

    Sebastian Stan attends the red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Sebastian Stan attends the red carpet for "I, Tonya" at Guild Hall during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

    Sebastian Stan, Margot Robbie and Paul Walter Hauser

    Sebastian Stan, left, Margot Robbie and Paul Walter
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Sebastian Stan, left, Margot Robbie and Paul Walter Hauser attend the red carpet for "I, Tonya" at Guild Hall during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

    Mariska Hargitay

    Mariska Hargitay attends the red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Mariska Hargitay attends the red carpet for "I Am Evidence" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

    Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams

    Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams attend a red
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams attend a red carpet for "Anatomy of a Scene: Get Out" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

    Jason Blum

    Producer Jason Blum attends a red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Producer Jason Blum attends a red carpet for "Anatomy of a Scene: Get Out" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

    Jordan Peele

    Jordan Peele attends a red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Jordan Peele attends a red carpet for "Anatomy of a Scene: Get Out" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

    Rob Reiner

    Actor and director Rob Reiner attends the red
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Actor and director Rob Reiner attends the red carpet during "A Conversation With Rob Reiner" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

    Bria Vinaite

    Bria Vinaite attends the photo call for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Bria Vinaite attends the photo call for "The Florida Project" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2017.

    Julie Andrews

    Julie Andrews attends Lifetime Achievement Award Reception at
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Julie Andrews attends Lifetime Achievement Award Reception at Suna Residence during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

    Kate Mara and Jamie Bell

    Kate Mara and Jamie Bell attend Lifetime Achievement
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Kate Mara and Jamie Bell attend Lifetime Achievement Award Reception at Suna Residence during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

    Sam Rockwell

    Sam Rockwell attends the photo call for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Sam Rockwell attends the photo call for "Three Billboards" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

    Alan Cumming

    Alan Cumming attends photo call for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Alan Cumming attends photo call for "After Louie" during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

    Patrick Stewart

    Actor Patrick Stewart speaks on stage during
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Actor Patrick Stewart speaks on stage during "A Conversation With... Patrick Stewart" at East Hampton Middle School during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

    Hong Chau, left, Grace Van Patten, Daveed Diggs,
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Hong Chau, left, Grace Van Patten, Daveed Diggs, Danielle MacDonald and Kumail Nanjiani attend "Winick Talk: Variety's 10 Actors To Watch" photo call at Rowdy Hall during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

    Kumail Nanjiani

    Actor Kumail Nanjiani attends
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Actor Kumail Nanjiani attends "Winick Talk: Variety's 10 Actors To Watch" photo call at Rowdy Hall during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

    Bob Balaban

    Actor-author Bob Balaban on the red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Actor-author Bob Balaban on the red carpet for Variety's 10 Actors To Watch photo call at Nick & Toni's during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

    Daniel Kaluuya

    Daniel Kaluuya attends the red carpet for Variety's
    (Credit: (Credit too long, see caption) / Eugene Gologursky)

    Daniel Kaluuya attends the red carpet for Variety's 10 Actors To Watch photo call at Nick & Toni's during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017in East Hampton on Oct. 7, 2017.

    Timothee Chalamet

    Actor Timothee Chalamet on the red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Actor Timothee Chalamet on the red carpet for Variety's 10 Actors To Watch photo call at Nick & Toni's during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

    Daveed Diggs

    Daveed Diggs on the red carpet for Variety's
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Daveed Diggs on the red carpet for Variety's 10 Actors To Watch photo call at Nick & Toni's during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

    Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe

    Actresses Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe on the
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Actresses Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe on the red carpet for "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Jennifer Garner

    Actress Jennifer Garner on the red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Actress Jennifer Garner on the red carpet for "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Maika Monroe

    Actress Maika Monroe on the red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Actress Maika Monroe on the red carpet for "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Tara Summers, Tate Ellington and Dree Hemingway

    Tara Summers, left, Tate Ellington and Dree Hemingway
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Tara Summers, left, Tate Ellington and Dree Hemingway attend the red carpet for "Wanderland" at UA4 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Victoria Clark

    Actress Victoria Clark attends the red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Actress Victoria Clark attends the red carpet for "Wanderland" at UA4 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Atarah Valentine attends the red carpet for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Atarah Valentine attends the red carpet for "Wanderland" at UA4 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Executive producer Arka Sengupta, left, and directors Chike
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Executive producer Arka Sengupta, left, and directors Chike Ozah and Coodie speak on stage during the session for "The First To Do It" at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Anne Barish

    Anne Barish attends the photo call for
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Anne Barish attends the photo call for "GoodBye Chrisopher Robin" at Southampton UA4, Theatre 1, in Southampton during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    "Novitiate" director Maggie Betts attends a photo call for the film at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Film directors Ben Cummings, left, and Orson Cummings,
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Film directors Ben Cummings, left, and Orson Cummings, right, with Hamptons International Film Festival executive director Anne Chaisson at the red carpet for "Killer Bees" at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Kevin Lloyd and David Spivey

    Kevin Lloyd, left, and David Spivey attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Kevin Lloyd, left, and David Spivey attend the photo call for "The First To Do It" at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    John Wallace

    John Wallace at Bay Street Theater in Sag
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    John Wallace at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Kenny Kool

    Kenny Kool on the red carpet during the
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Kenny Kool on the red carpet during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Adelind Horan

    Actress Adelind Horan is on the red carpet
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Actress Adelind Horan is on the red carpet for "Wanderland" at UA4 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Photojournalist Michael Kamber, moderator Azmat Khan, director-producer Greg
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Photojournalist Michael Kamber, moderator Azmat Khan, director-producer Greg Campbell and executive producer Riva Marker prior to a "Hondros" panel discussion at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Gustavo Salmeron, director of the film
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Gustavo Salmeron, director of the film "Lots of Kids, A Monkey, A Castle" at UA4 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Moderator Dan Schoenbrun, left, Vimeo senior curator Jeffrey
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Moderator Dan Schoenbrun, left, Vimeo senior curator Jeffrey Bowers, producer and director Matthew O'Neill, and Hamptons International Film Festival artistic director David Nugent participate in a panel discussion during "Winick Talks at Rowdy Hall: Navigating the Streaming Era" at the festival in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Carla Simon, director of
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Carla Simon, director of "Summer 1993," at UA3 East Hampton Cinema 6 during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin, co-chairman of the Hamptons International Film
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Alec Baldwin, co-chairman of the Hamptons International Film Festival, speaks at the festival's opening night party in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Itzhak Perlman

    Itzhak Perlman on the opening night film red
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Itzhak Perlman on the opening night film red carpet for "Itzhak" during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 at Mulford Farm in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Itzhak Perlman

    Itzhak Perlman, left, performs during the premiere of
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Itzhak Perlman, left, performs during the premiere of the opening night film "Itzhak" at Guild Hall during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Itzhak Perlman

    Itzhak Perlman performs during the premiere of the
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Itzhak Perlman performs during the premiere of the opening night film "Itzhak" at Guild Hall during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Alec Baldwin and Dick Cavett

    Co-chairman of the Hamptons International Film Festival Alec
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Co-chairman of the Hamptons International Film Festival Alec Baldwin and honoree Dick Cavett attend the opening night party for the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Rudy and Judith Giuliani

    Rudy and Judith Giuliani attend the opening night
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Rudy and Judith Giuliani attend the opening night party for the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Hilaria Baldwin, left, Alec Baldwin, Dick Cavett and
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Monica Schipper)

    Hilaria Baldwin, left, Alec Baldwin, Dick Cavett and Martha Rogers attend the opening night party for the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Kim Brizzolara, left, David Nugent, Toni Ross, Randy
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Kim Brizzolara, left, David Nugent, Toni Ross, Randy Mastro, Alec Baldwin, Stuart Match Suna and Anne Chaisson attend the Pre Opening Toast Poster Exhibition during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 at Mulford Farm in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Filmmakers Alison Chernick, left, and Helen Yum attend
    (Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival / Eugene Gologursky)

    Filmmakers Alison Chernick, left, and Helen Yum attend attend the Pre Opening Toast Poster Exhibition during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 at Mulford Farm in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

