TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
59° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Hamptons International Film Festival 2019

By Newsday Staff
Print

See the actors, filmmakers and other celebrities turning out to see the movies at this year's Hamptons International Film Festival, taking place Oct. 10-14 at venues across the East End.

This year's lineup includes at least two early Oscar front-runners, Noah Baumbach's divorce-themed drama "Marriage Story" and Martin Scorsese's 209-minute epic "The Irishman," which filmed scenes at several Long Island locations.

Tim Blake Nelson and Rob Morgan

Tim Blake Nelson, left, and Rob Morgan attend
Photo Credit: John Roca

Tim Blake Nelson, left, and Rob Morgan attend the opening night screening of "Just Mercy" on Oct. 10, 2019 in East Hampton.

Randy Mastro, Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan and Alec Baldwin

Shown from left: Randy Mastro, Tim Blake Nelson,
Photo Credit: John Roca

From left, Randy Mastro, Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night screening of "Just Mercy" on Oct. 10, 2019 in East Hampton.

Jannat Gargi, Peter Hedges and Jill Burkhardt

Shown from left: Jannat Gargi, Peter Hedges and
Photo Credit: John Roca

From left, Jannat Gargi, Peter Hedges and Jill Burkhardt attend the opening night screening of "Just Mercy" on Oct. 10, 2019 in East Hampton.

Tim Blake Nelson

Tim Blake Nelson attends the 2019 Hamptons International
Photo Credit: John Roca

Tim Blake Nelson attends the opening night screening of "Just Mercy" on Oct. 10, 2019 in East Hampton.

Rob Morgan

Actor Rob Morgan attends the 2019 Hamptons International
Photo Credit: John Roca

Actor Rob Morgan attends the opening night screening of "Just Mercy" on Oct. 10, 2019 in East Hampton.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Tim, played by Paul Valentino, in a scene Young LI producers talk short film 'Fragile White Boy'
Aaron Paul in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie': Massively enjoyable wrap
Long Island's Lauren Rao will appear on  LI girl, 6, appears on ABC's 'Kids Say the Darndest Things'
Howard and Beth Stern attend the North Shore Stern proposes (again), this time on live TV
Peter Weber of 'Bachelor' Peter Weber '100% OK' after injury
Jenna Dewan previously hosted NBC's "World of Dance." Jenna Dewan to host Fox's 'Flirty Dancing'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search