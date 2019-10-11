See the actors, filmmakers and other celebrities turning out to see the movies at this year's Hamptons International Film Festival, taking place Oct. 10-14 at venues across the East End.



This year's lineup includes at least two early Oscar front-runners, Noah Baumbach's divorce-themed drama "Marriage Story" and Martin Scorsese's 209-minute epic "The Irishman," which filmed scenes at several Long Island locations.

Tim Blake Nelson and Rob Morgan Tim Blake Nelson, left, and Rob Morgan attend the opening night screening of "Just Mercy" on Oct. 10, 2019 in East Hampton.

Randy Mastro, Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan and Alec Baldwin From left, Randy Mastro, Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night screening of "Just Mercy" on Oct. 10, 2019 in East Hampton.

Jannat Gargi, Peter Hedges and Jill Burkhardt From left, Jannat Gargi, Peter Hedges and Jill Burkhardt attend the opening night screening of "Just Mercy" on Oct. 10, 2019 in East Hampton.

Tim Blake Nelson Tim Blake Nelson attends the opening night screening of "Just Mercy" on Oct. 10, 2019 in East Hampton.