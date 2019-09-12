Aldis Hodge, star of the recent biopic "Brian Banks," will be honored as a Breakthrough Artist at this year's Hamptons International Film Festival. Hodge is one of the stars of "Clemency," a festival selection in which Alfre Woodard plays a prison warden struggling with her feelings about the death penalty.

Other Breakthrough Artists joining Hodge will be the actress Camila Morrone, who plays the daughter of an opioid addict (James Badge Dale) in "Mickey and the Bear," and Lulu Wang, the writer-director of this year's indie hit "The Farewell," which earned critical acclaim for its lead actress, Awkwafina.

The festival also announced its closing night film, "Waves," Trey Edward Shults' drama about an African-American family in Florida trying to cope with a devastating loss. The film stars Sterling K. Brown, ("This is Us"), Lucas Hedges and Clifton Collins Jr.

The 27th annual Hamptons International Film Festival runs Oct. 10–14 at venues throughout the East End. For more information visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.