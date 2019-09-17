"The Report," a new film starring Adam Driver, will be a Spotlight selection at this year's Hamptons International Film Festival, which announced its full line-up Tuesday morning.

Driver plays U.S. Select Committee on Intelligence staffer Daniel Jones, who spent years attempting to uncover the truth of the country’s use of “enhanced interrogation techniques” in the wake of 9/11. The film also stars Annette Bening as Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Other Spotlight titles announced Tuesday include "The Aeronauts," starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne as hot-air balloonists embarking on a scientific mission in 1862; "Human Capital," about two family men (Liev Schreiber,Peter Sarsgaard) whose finances become perilously intertwined; and "Western Stars," Thom Zimny's documentary about an intimate Bruce Springsteen concert.

"The Artist's Wife," starring Lena Olin as the wife of a renowned artist (Bruce Dern) who is diagnosed with dementia, will hold its world premiere in the festival's Views From Long Island section. The film was shot in East Hampton and New York City.

The 27th annual Hamptons International Film Festival runs Oct. 4-10 at venues around the East End. For tickets and more information go to hamptonsfilmfest.org.