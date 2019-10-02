What's playing at this year's Hamptons Film Festival?

For the past nine years, the Hamptons International Film Festival has screened the movie that went on to win the Academy Award for best picture.

Could this year make it an even ten?

The festival, now in its 27th edition, is hoping to keep up its winning streak. This year's lineup includes at least two early Oscar front-runners, Noah Baumbach's divorce-themed drama "Marriage Story" and Martin Scorsese's 209-minute epic "The Irishman." Other selections, including the race-car period-piece "Ford v Ferrari," have been touted as possible contenders as well.

Also on the festival's program are live interviews with Alfre Woodard, star of the Spotlight selection "Clemency," and filmmaker Brian De Palma, who will be honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Here are several highlights from the festival. Note that most films will have multiple screenings.

JUST MERCY (Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at UA East Hampton, 30 Main St.) The opening-night selection stars Michael B. Jordan as a lawyer trying to free a wrongfully convicted murderer (Jamie Foxx). Based on a true story.

THE IRISHMAN (Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. at Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton) Martin Scorsese reunites with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for the first time in almost 25 years — and works with Al Pacino for the first time ever — to tell the story of a mob hit man (De Niro) who may have killed Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino). Plan ahead: The running time is 3 hours, 29 minutes.

CLEMENCY (Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Guild Hall) In the wake of a botched execution, prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard) begins questioning her commitment to the death penalty.

FORD V FERRARI (Oct. 12 at 8:30 p.m. at Guild Hall) American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) attempt to end the dominance of automaker Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

KNIVES OUT (Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. at UA East Hampton) Writer-director Rian Johnson ("Star Wars: The Last Jedi") gathers an All-Star cast for a murder-mystery-comedy. With Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon and more.

JOJO RABBIT (Oct. 12 at 9:15 p.m. at East Hampton UA) In Nazi Germany, a young boy whose best friend is an imaginary Adolf Hitler discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl. It's a comedy from writer-director Taika Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok"), who also plays Hitler. With Scarlett Johansson.

SHORTS PROGRAM: VIEWS FROM LONG ISLAND SHOWCASE (Oct. 13 at 3:45 p.m. at UA East Hampton) a 46-minute program of shorts from local talent. Supported by the Suffolk County Film Commission.

CONSCIENCE POINT (Oct. 13 at 3:45 p.m. at the Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor) Treva Wurmfeld's documentary follows the Shinnecock Nation's fight to preserve its ancestral land in fast-developing Southampton.

MARRIAGE STORY (Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. at Guild Hall) Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson play a couple going through a divorce in the latest from Noah Baumbach ("The Squid and the Whale"). Also with Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and Alan Alda.

WAVES (Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Guild Hall). The closing-night film, already earning rave reviews from other festival screenings, focuses on a South Florida family grappling with a loss. With Sterling K. Brown and Lucas Hedges. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults ("Krisha"). — RAFER GUZMAN