The audience awards for this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival on Monday went to “Love, Cecil,” a documentary about a legendary costume designer, and “Mr. & Mrs. Adelman,” a French feature about a successful writer and his wife.
“We offer our most sincere congratulations to these winners and are delighted that these films resonated with our audiences,” the festival’s executive director, Anne Chaisson, said in a statement.
The documentary award-winner, “Love, Cecil,” uses archival material and interviews to paint a picture of Cecil Beaton, the talented and sometimes difficult costume designer who won Oscars for both “Gigi” and “My Fair Lady.” The film is directed by Lisa Immordino Vreeland and narrated by Rupert Everett.
“Mr. & Mrs. Adelman,” the feature award winner, marks the directorial debut of Nicolas Bedos, who also stars opposite Doria Tillier as a married couple. The film follows their love-hate relationship over the course of 40 years.
Both films held their East Coast premieres at the festival and are waiting U.S. distribution.
