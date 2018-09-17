Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Emilio Estevez to appear at Hamptons International Film Festival

The annual event's full lineup will include "Can You Ever Forgive Me?," featuring Melissa McCarthy in a dramatic role as a literary forger, and "Widows," a thriller with Viola Davis as the leader of a heist crew.

Maggie Gyllenhaal will promote her new film, "The Kindergarten Teacher," at the Hamptons International Film Festival. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Taylor Jewell

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Emilio Estevez and "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle will sit for live interviews at this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival, organizers announced Monday.

The three will appear as part of the “A Conversation With . . . ” series, one of the annual October festival’s most popular programs.

Gyllenhaal's film “The Kindergarten Teacher,” in which she plays an educator who becomes obsessed with a gifted student, will screen at the festival along with Estevez’s directorial effort “The Public,” about a class war that breaks out at a library.

Chazelle’s buzzed-about biopic, “First Man,” starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, is the festival’s Saturday Centerpiece film.

The festival also has unveiled its full lineup, which will include “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” featuring Melissa McCarthy in a dramatic role as a literary forger, and “Widows,” a thriller with Viola Davis as the leader of a heist crew.

The festival runs Oct. 4-8 at venues around the East End. For tickets and show times go to hamptonsfilmfest.org.

