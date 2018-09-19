Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
77° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

'The House With a Clock in Its Walls' review: It's not magic time

Jack Black plays an eccentric uncle in "The

Jack Black plays an eccentric uncle in "The House With a Clock in Its Walls." Photo Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

PLOT An orphaned boy in his uncle’s care discovers a world of witchcraft.

CAST Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro

RATED PG (scares and creepy imagery)

LENGTH 1:44

BOTTOM LINE A strained attempt at kid-friendly fantasy.

It isn’t difficult to find children’s movies with a passable level of charm, whimsy, even a sense of wonder. The great ones, though, have magic. “Mary Poppins” had it; so did the “Harry Potter” series. It’s hard to say where that magic comes from, but when it’s missing, you know it.

“The House With a Clock in Its Walls” doesn’t have it. The movie does have Jack Black, whose mischievous eyebrows and general jollitude have made him a kiddie-fare favorite for years (his great turn in the latest “Jumanji” film shows why), and it also has Cate Blanchett, an always-dazzling presence who has been dabbling in sorcery and fantasy at least since her turn as Galadriel in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. They make a halfway-decent pair, too, as a warlock and witch whose sniping but affectionate relationship almost recalls a wizardly Nick and Nora Charles.

The movie also has a young hero, Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro), a precocious misfit who loses his parents in a car crash and moves to the small town of New Zebedee, Michigan, to live with his uncle, Jonathan (Black). He’s an oddball who wears a kimono and plays free-jazz sax, but even odder is his house, a dilapidated mansion in which every piece of old furniture and creepy decoration — from chairs to mannequins to stained-glass windows — is alive. And yes, it has an audible clock somewhere inside, planted by the evil magician Isaac Izard (Kyle MacLachlan), who supposedly died years ago. As the plot thickens, next-door neighbor Mrs. Zimmerman (Blanchette) provides a cool head to balance out Jonathan’s wild-man instincts.

Written by Eric Kripke from John Bellairs’ book (illustrated by Edward Gorey), “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” is a self-consciously dark children’s movie along the lines of “Matilda” or “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Director Eli Roth, best known for splattery horror films like “Hostel,” tries to adopt a Burtonesque tone but can’t quite nail it. The house is creepy and creaky but doesn’t have much personality; ditto for such creatures as Jonathan’s dog-like armchair (where’s its face?) and the topiary griffin whose poop comes out as leaves. Despite its special effects and two proven stars, “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” never manages to create the magic we keep hoping will materialize. It’s a thing that can’t be faked.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Tony Danza and Josh Groban play father and LI's Danza doesn't break from type in 'The Good Cop'
Ernie and Bert of "Sesame Street" in front 'Sesame Street': Bert and Ernie aren't gay
Kelly Clarkson of "The Voice" will next star Kelly Clarkson getting her own daytime talk show
Jay Hernandez stars in a reboot of "Magnum Fall TV: A season of reboots and revivals 
Jonah Hill and Emma Stone star in the 'Maniac': Jonah Hill and Emma Stone's mind-blowing trip
Lorne Michaels, center, and colleagues from "Saturday Night Record low viewership for Emmy Awards