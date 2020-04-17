Free movie Friday: Lionsgate is offering a weekly film series on YouTube

“The Hunger Games” and other movies from Lionsgate will be offered free in a partnership between the film studio and the ticketing service Fandango.

Jamie Lee Curtis will serve as host of the four-film series, which can be viewed at Lionsgate’s YouTube page and Fandango’s MovieClips YouTube channel.

The weekly series, titled "Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies," airs Fridays at 9 p.m. It begins Friday night with “The Hunger Games,” the 2012 blockbuster starring Jennifer Lawrence as a woman struggling to survive in a dystopian future. The 1987 classic “Dirty Dancing,” starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey streams April 24. “La La Land,” the Oscar-winning musical with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, streams May 1. The series ends May 8 with “John Wick,” the R-rated action film featuring Keanu Reeves as a ruthless assassin.

Lionsgate’s Website is touting the series as a way to raise awareness for theater employees furloughed during the COVID-19 shut-down. The studio is encouraging viewers to donate to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation through the link https://lionsgate.live/.