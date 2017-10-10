Cinema Arts Centre is about to throw a monster bash for Frankenstein.
On Thursday night, the Huntington theater gets into the Halloween spirit with a 7:30 p.m. screening of the classic 1935 fright flick “Bride of Frankenstein” starring Boris Karloff as the groom and Elsa Lanchester as the lucky lady who’s been fated and created to be his mate. Karloff historian Ron MacCloskey will introduce the movie and take questions from the audience afterward.
Horror buffs can also arrive an hour before showtime for a gallery reception tied to an MacCloskey-curated exhibit of Frankenstein artwork that will be on display in the lobby. Karloff, one of the horror genre’s most renowned actors, played Frankenstein’s Monster in three films and also the title role of “The Mummy” in 1932.
The art collection, which is being dedicated to Karloff, features 52 new pieces from Canada, Denmark, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Hungary, each with its own spin on the monster.
The exhibit is free, but admission to the movie is $16. To reserve tickets, call 631-423-7611 or go to cinemaartscentre.org
— Daniel Bubbeo
