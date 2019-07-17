Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Constance Wu play strippers who fleece their wealthy customers in the first trailer (be aware there's brief profanity in one of the background songs) for "Hustlers," released by STX films Wednesday morning.

"The game is rigged," says Lopez in the trailer. "And it does not reward people who play by the rules."

Based on the New York magazine article "The Hustlers at Scores," by Jessica Pressler, the movie stars Lopez as the ringleader of a group of strippers who decide to do to their Wall Street clients what those men did to the country. Wu features prominently in the trailer, looking far more hardened than she did in "Crazy Rich Asians." The cast also includes Keke Palmer, Mercedes Ruhl, Julia Stiles and the rapper-actress Lizzo.

The casting of Cardi B, who appears only fleetingly in the trailer, sticking her tongue out toward the camera, should get viewers talking: the rapper was recently criticized for admitting that during her own days as a stripper, she had drugged and robbed men.

"Hustlers," written and directed by Lorene Scafaria ("Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist") is the latest movie to feature female characters who step outside the law to level a sexist playing field. Last year's heist movie "Ocean's 8" helped start the trend, followed by the crime drama "Widows" and the caper comedy "The Hustle." On the horizon is "The Kitchen," a drama starring Melissa McCarthy as a mobster's wife in the 1970s.

"Hustlers" is due in theaters Sept. 13.