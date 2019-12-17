'Impractical Jokers' movie set for February release

"Impractical Jokers: The Movie," truTV's first foray into theatrical films, will be released Feb. 21.

The hidden-camera prank show "Impractical Jokers," which recently concluded season 8, stars the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, including Glen Head and former Lynbrook resident Joe Gatto.

Directed by Chris Henchy (who helped produce 2015's "Daddy's Home”), the previously announced film features the four real-life friends — Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano — in a fictional story of a humiliating high-school mishap, with appearances by Paula Abdul, Jaden Smith and Joey Fatone.