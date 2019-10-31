Two late pillars of the Long Island arts community will be honored in "Impresarios and Visionaries," a one-hour documentary that will screen Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Huntington's Cinema Arts Centre.

Vic Skolnick, a co-founder of the Cinema Arts Centre, and Michael Rothbard, who helped launch the Inter-Media Art Center, are the central figures in the film, which is directed by Melville-based filmmaker Steven Taub. Other well-known Long Islanders, including actor-director Ed Burns, radio host John Platt and Moog co-inventor Herbert Deutsch, are also interviewed.

Despite a 20-year age gap, Skolnick and Rothbard shared several similarities. Both were art lovers who chose Huntington as a place to establish venues for adventurous, experimental work. And both ran their not-for-profit venues as labors of love rather than as commercial enterprises.

Skolnick died in 2010 at the age of 81, leaving Cinema Arts Centre in the care of his partner, Charlotte Sky, and their son, Dylan. Rothbard closed IMAC in June 2009 and died later that year. The Paramount now occupies the space.

For more information on the screening of "Impresarios and Visionaries," go to cinemaartscentre.org.