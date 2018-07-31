TODAY'S PAPER
'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

The animated hit follows Disney's "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War" in reaching $1 billion this year.

Disney/Pixar's superhero family is at full strength in

Disney/Pixar's superhero family is at full strength in "Incredibles 2.'  Photo Credit: Pixar

By The Associated Press
The acclaimed Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney's third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.

Disney said Tuesday that Brad Bird's summer blockbuster reached $1 billion on Monday, about six weeks after debuting with $182.7 million at North American theaters. That opening set a record for animated releases, and "Incredibles 2" has steadily climbed the history books.

Not accounting for inflation, its domestic haul of $574 million ranks as the ninth biggest North American gross of all-time.

"Incredibles 2" follows Disney's "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War" in reaching $1 billion this year. Disney releases account for exactly half of the 36 films to ever cross $1 billion globally.

