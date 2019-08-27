Martin Scorsese's big-budget Netflix movie "The Irishman," which was filmed on several Long Island locations, will have a theatrical premiere prior to its release on the streaming service later that month.

In a rare distribution arrangement outside the traditional 90-day window between theatrical and home-media release, the Academy Award-winning director's period crime drama will open Nov. 1 in Los Angeles and New York before going to Netflix on Nov. 27, the streaming service said Tuesday.

"The Irishman," a fact-based film covering decades in the life of mob hit man Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), allegedly responsible for the 1975 disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), will roll out to additional theaters beginning a week after the theatrical opening, and begin international release on Nov. 15.

The estimated $160 million production, also starring Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin and Jesse Plemons, opens the 57th New York Film Festival on Sept. 27.

The film's locations include Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley, the Mineola restaurant Biscuits & Barbeque, the former Pathmark building at 1754 Grand Ave. in Baldwin, and the Rodeway Inn in Huntington Station, made up to look like the Howard Johnson's it had been in the 1970s.

In October 2017, the production blew up a boat in Hempstead Harbor — doubling for the Detroit River — at the Harry Tappen Marina on Shore Road in Glenwood Landing.