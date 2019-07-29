Martin Scorsese's period crime drama "The Irishman," which has filmed at several Long Island locations, will open the 57th New York Film Festival in September.

"The Irishman," which opens the 17-day festival on Sept. 27, is based on Charles Brandt's book "I Heard You Paint Houses," about mob hitman Frank Sheeran (played by Robert De Niro), who allegedly was involved in the 1975 disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano and an out-from-retirement Joe Pesci also star.

Long Island locations include the Mineola restaurant Biscuits & Barbeque, the Seville Central Mix Corp. concrete plant in Lawrence, the former Pathmark building at 1754 Grand Ave. in Baldwin, Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley, and the Rodeway Inn in Huntington Station, made up to look like the Howard Johnson's it had been in the 1970s.

In October 2017, the production blew up a boat in Hempstead Harbor — doubling for the Detroit River — at the Harry Tappen Marina on Shore Road in Glenwood Landing.

"It's an incredible honor that 'The Irishman' has been selected as the Opening Night of the New York Film Festival," Scorsese, 76, said in a statement. He added, "The festival is critical to bringing awareness to cinema from around the world. I am grateful to have the opportunity to premiere my new picture in New York alongside my wonderful cast and crew."

" 'The Irishman' is so many things: rich, funny, troubling, entertaining and, like all great movies, absolutely singular," said festival director Kent Jones in a statement. "It's the work of masters, made with a command of the art of cinema that I've seen very rarely in my lifetime, and it plays out at a level of subtlety and human intimacy that truly stunned me."

This is Scorsese’s first film to open the festival, which dates to 1963. "The Irishman" will play in limited theatrical release and on Netflix later this year.

